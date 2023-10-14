Everything starts with your gut. So it needs to be in good health.
Whatever you eat throughout the day affects your intestinal system. So, here are some symptoms of a bad gut that need your attention.
Digestive issues like gas, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea are the symptoms of poor gut health.
A poor gut can lead to skin infections such as acne, eczema and rosacea.
A Poor gut health system can also affect your nutrient absorption in the body. It can lead to unusual weight gain.
If you have poor gut health, it can disturb your sleeping schedule or leads to constant fatigue.
If you have excessive sugar cravings, it can be a sign of poor gut health.
Consuming too much sugar contributes to the growth of bacteria in your stomach.
Anxiety, depression and moodiness is also a symptom of poor gut health.
If you are having trouble digesting components of certain foods, it can also be a sign of poor gut health. .
