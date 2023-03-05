Due to sudden change in weather and temperature, Delhi is witnessing rampant cases of flu.
H3N2 is a subtype of influenza virus that is responsible for outbreaks in the past. It leads to respiratory illness.
Pretty similar to normal cough and cold, one might experience headaches, stuffy nose, sore throat, diarrhea, fever, and body pain.
Hand hygiene is paramount. Do washi hands after coming home or before eating anything.
Every year, get the flu vaccine and be up to date with all vaccinations.
Avoid crowded places where the virus might quickly spread.
Stay hydrated and keep drinking enough fluids for the body to be able to release toxins.
