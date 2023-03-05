H3N2 Virus Spreading Like Wildfire

Due to sudden change in weather and temperature, Delhi is witnessing rampant cases of flu.

Jigyasa Sahay

H3N2 Influenza Virus

H3N2 is a subtype of influenza virus that is responsible for outbreaks in the past. It leads to respiratory illness.

Symptoms of H3N2

Pretty similar to normal cough and cold, one might experience headaches, stuffy nose, sore throat, diarrhea, fever, and body pain.

Regular Hand Sanitisation

Hand hygiene is paramount. Do washi hands after coming home or before eating anything.

Updated Vaccination

Every year, get the flu vaccine and be up to date with all vaccinations.

Avoid Crowded Places

Avoid crowded places where the virus might quickly spread.

Consume Fluids

Stay hydrated and keep drinking enough fluids for the body to be able to release toxins.

