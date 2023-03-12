12 Mar, 2023
Several cases have been reported from across the country and recently 2 deaths have been registered as well.
One of the first signs of H3N2 is rising body temperature which may last for few days.
If you are feeling chills amid other things, consult a doctor immediately.
Prolonged cold and cough is the common symptom of flu in general
The symptoms of H3N2 are very similar to that of COVID.
Continuous sneezing along with other symptoms is a warning sign for flu.
One might feel nauseous, vomiting or have diarrhea
