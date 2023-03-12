H3N2 Spikes: 7 Signs And Symptoms

12 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Influenza H3N2 Virus Spikes In India

Several cases have been reported from across the country and recently 2 deaths have been registered as well.

FEVER

One of the first signs of H3N2 is rising body temperature which may last for few days.

CHILLS

If you are feeling chills amid other things, consult a doctor immediately.

COUGHING

Prolonged cold and cough is the common symptom of flu in general

SORE THROAT

The symptoms of H3N2 are very similar to that of COVID.

SNEEZING

Continuous sneezing along with other symptoms is a warning sign for flu.

NAUSEA

One might feel nauseous, vomiting or have diarrhea

H3N2 VIRUS

