Influenza or Covid? 7 FAQS About H3N2
07 Mar, 2023
This virus has similar symptoms like COIVD but is not COVID. Sore throat, body ache, cough, etc are few symptoms.
07 Mar, 2023
Former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that this virus mutates around this time every time and people's immunity has reduced against it.
07 Mar, 2023
Dr. Guleria explained that every year the virus mutates slightly depending upon subtypes.
07 Mar, 2023
According to Dr. Guleria, there is no need to concern too much as there hasn't been increased hospitalisation cases yet.
07 Mar, 2023
Elderly and people with co-morbidities should be more careful.
07 Mar, 2023
As people have stopped wearing masks, this contagious may spread more with Holi festivities around the corner.
07 Mar, 2023
Wear masks, avoid crowded places, frequent hand washing, physical distancing.
07 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!