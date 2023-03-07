7 FAQS About H3N2

Influenza or Covid? 7 FAQS About H3N2

07 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

COVID Or Influenza?

This virus has similar symptoms like COIVD but is not COVID. Sore throat, body ache, cough, etc are few symptoms.

Why Is There A Rise of Influenza H3N2

Former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that this virus mutates around this time every time and people's immunity has reduced against it.

Influenza H3N2 Mutation -antigenic Drift

Dr. Guleria explained that every year the virus mutates slightly depending upon subtypes.

Shou we be concerned?

According to Dr. Guleria, there is no need to concern too much as there hasn't been increased hospitalisation cases yet.

Who Is More At Risk?

Elderly and people with co-morbidities should be more careful.

Cautionary Warning During Holi

As people have stopped wearing masks, this contagious may spread more with Holi festivities around the corner.

Influenza H3N2 Preventions

Wear masks, avoid crowded places, frequent hand washing, physical distancing.

