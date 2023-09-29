Hakini Mudra For Brain Power - How To Do And Benefits

Hakini Mudra promotes coordination between the left and left and right hemispheres of your brain.
Hakini Mudra is a yoga hand position named after the goddess Hakini. Her incredible might is symbolized by a thunderbolt that rests in the space between her eyebrows.
Here’s How you can perform Hakini Mudra
Keep your fingertips of both hands together, touching each other, connecting the flow of energy between the two sides of your brain and body.
Here are the 5 benefits of doing Hakini Mudra for brain power.
This yoga hand gesture rejuvenates and renews your mental capacity.
It also encourages clearer thinking and memory improvement.
It is considered to be a great gesture for students who want to improve their academic performance.
This mudra promotes clarity of thought and, thus, helps in making the right decisions.
