Harmful Effects Of Eating Too Much Egg
Egg despite being one of the best sources of vital nutrients. Eggs also have a downside to it.
Although Eggs contain protein, fibre, healthy carbohydrates, and vital minerals and vitamins. Eating too much of eggs can get you in trouble.
Here are the harmful effects of eating too much eggs.
It is a little-known fact that salmonella, a type of bacteria, is present in eggs and comes from chickens.
If you do not boil or prepare your eggs correctly, these bacteria can invade your body and cause damage to your health.
Eating too many eggs daily can lead to elevated levels of harmful cholesterol, which in turn raises the risk of developing heart disease.
Consuming large amount of eggs, it can negatively affect your digestive system and result in severe abdominal discomfort.
Consuming too many eggs can lead to the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Eating eggs on a daily basis may raise the risk of developing diabetes by 60%, as per a research article printed in the British Journal of Nutrition.
People having heart issues, they must consider consuming more egg whites and fewer egg yolks for a healthier option.
