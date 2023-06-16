10 High-Fiber Vegetables to Add In Your Everyday Meal

16 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Carrots: It is a root vegetables loaded with fiber and other nutrients. It is good for eye health as well.

Lentils: Good source of fiber and other nutrients, lentils are a must for diet

Artichoke: Another variety to add in your fiberous veggies

Broccoli: Green cruciferous vegetables are high in fiber content that helps in digestion

Kidney Beans: They have plant based protein and other nutrients as well.

Beetroot: Root veggies are packed with nutrients, iron , fiber and magnesium

Spinach: Green leafy veggies are always a good option for healthy diet

Brussel Sprouts are high in fiber that helps with digestion too

Tomatoes has good fiber content and a common household dish too

Peas: These small garden peas are packed with nutrients

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Superfoods to Improve Bone Health

 Find Out More