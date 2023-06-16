10 High-Fiber Vegetables to Add In Your Everyday Meal
16 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Carrots: It is a root vegetables loaded with fiber and other nutrients. It is good for eye health as well.
Lentils: Good source of fiber and other nutrients, lentils are a must for diet
Artichoke: Another variety to add in your fiberous veggies
Broccoli: Green cruciferous vegetables are high in fiber content that helps in digestion
Kidney Beans: They have plant based protein and other nutrients as well.
Beetroot: Root veggies are packed with nutrients, iron , fiber and magnesium
Spinach: Green leafy veggies are always a good option for healthy diet
Brussel Sprouts are high in fiber that helps with digestion too
Tomatoes has good fiber content and a common household dish too
Peas: These small garden peas are packed with nutrients
