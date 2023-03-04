Carrots

Vitamin A and beta-carotene helps overall eye health and helps prevent eye infections.

04 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Eggs

Eggs contain zinc, lutein, Vitamin A that helps in retina health. Also protects eyes from blue light and improves vision.

Oranges

Oranges contain Vitamin C and E which help blood vessels around the eyes and lowers risk of cataract.

Sweet Potatoes

Rich in Vitamin E, it helps from oxidative damage to the eyes.

Brocolli, Kale Other Leafy Veggies

Superfoods that are rich in eye essential vitamins, minerals and help strengthen eye sight. Also, help avoid age related degeneration.

