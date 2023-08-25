5 Health Benefits of Intermittent Fasting
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Here are 5 health benefits of Intermittent Fasting.
Intermittent fasting can help you lose weight by reducing your calorie intake and boosting your metabolism.
Intermittent fasting has been shown to improve memory, learning, and cognitive function.
Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may help you live longer by reducing your risk of age-related diseases.
Intermittent fasting may help protect against cancer by reducing inflammation and promoting cell repair.
Intermittent fasting may also improve heart health, blood sugar control, and insulin sensitivity.
