5 Saffron Benefits for Haircare
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Saffron contains antioxidants that help improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth.
Saffron's anti-inflammatory properties help reduce inflammation in the scalp, which can lead to hair loss.
The natural proteins present in saffron aid in improving hair texture. These proteins strengthen the hair strands.
Saffron has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help to treat dandruff.
Saffron helps to add shine to hair by sealing the cuticles and preventing moisture loss.
