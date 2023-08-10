Dengue cases are rising across states as it is a common health problem during monsoon. There are several dos and don'ts to know about.
Here are some foods to avoid when suffering from dengue.
Dengue fever reduces the capacity of your stomach to digest, so avoid eating fatty foods such as cheese, butter, and avocado.
Make sure that you don't eat food that is kept outside for too long.
Don't eat spicy food when suffering from dengue, as it may affect the stomach.
Avoid drinks which contain caffeine because they can lead to dehydration and muscle breakdown.
Don't drink sugary drinks, such as energy drinks and soft drinks.
Dengue fever reduces the capacity of your stomach to digest, so avoid eating fatty foods such as cheese, butter, and avocado.
When suffering from dengue, don't consume processed food as well But it is best to take proper advise from doctor and have a proper diet chart to follow.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Superfoods to Lower High Blood Pressure in Youth