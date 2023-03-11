8 Effective Food For Healthy Hair

11 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Spinach

Leafy veggies like spinach are loaded with iron which helps in hair growth.

Avocados

A source of Vitamin E, it contains an antioxidant that helps prevent oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals.

Amla

One of the best food for hair repiar, boosting hair health and volume, amla has several benefits for health and hair.

Eggs

Rich source of protein and biotin that are important for hair strength. It helps with hair follicles too.

Sweet Potatoes

Great source of beta carotene and Vitamin a which is essential to prevent hair loss.

Nuts

Several nuts contain zinc, vitamin A and fatty acid which help prevent hair loss

Seeds

From pumpkin seeds, sunflower to flax seeds, all these have vitamin E and zinc that aid in hair protection.

Beans

Natural plant protein that helps in hair growth and repair.

