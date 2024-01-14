Heart-Healthy Diet: 8 Winter Fruits to Keep BP in Check
Bananas are rich in potassium which helps regulate blood pressure
Kiwi is loaded with nutrients, including potassium and vitamin K, both of which impact blood pressure levels
Apples are a good source of soluble fibre which contributes to better heart health and blood pressure control.
Berries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that help maintain blood pressure naturally
Grapes contain natural compounds that have been linked to blood pressure regulation
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants that have been associated with lower blood pressure levels.
Oranges are high in Vitamin that can contribute to a healthy blood pressure regimen.
