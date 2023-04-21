Heatstroke: 10 Symptoms You MUST NOT Ignore
21 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
High fever or high body temperature
Headaches are the first signs of a heatstroke
Excessive or lack of sweating
Dehydration: It is one of the major symptoms that also can lead to heatstroke
Muscle cramps are common heatstroke symptom
Losing body balance is a sign of heatstroke you should not ignore
Nausea: Feeling sick, pukish
A Feeling of confusion or disorientation
