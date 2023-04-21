Heatstroke: 10 Symptoms You MUST NOT Ignore

21 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

High fever or high body temperature

Headaches are the first signs of a heatstroke

Excessive or lack of sweating

Feeling dizzy

Low Blood Pressure

Dehydration: It is one of the major symptoms that also can lead to heatstroke

Muscle cramps are common heatstroke symptom

Losing body balance is a sign of heatstroke you should not ignore

Nausea: Feeling sick, pukish

A Feeling of confusion or disorientation

