Hemp Seeds: 7 Tiny Seeds with Big Benefits
23 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Hemp seeds are high in plant-based protein, which is necessary for muscle development and repair
Hemp seeds include omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are important for overall health and well-being
Hemp seeds include both soluble and insoluble fiber, which helps aid digestion and lower cholesterol levels
Hemp seeds are high in vitamins E and B, as well as minerals like magnesium, iron, and zinc
Hemp seeds include omega-3 fatty acids, which may help to lower cholesterol and improve blood pressure
Hemp seeds include gamma-linolenic acid, which may aid to decrease inflammation and relieve skin disorders including eczema and psoriasis
