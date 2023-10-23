Hemp Seeds: 7 Tiny Seeds with Big Benefits

23 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Hemp seeds are high in plant-based protein, which is necessary for muscle development and repair

Hemp seeds include omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are important for overall health and well-being

Hemp seeds include both soluble and insoluble fiber, which helps aid digestion and lower cholesterol levels

Hemp seeds are high in vitamins E and B, as well as minerals like magnesium, iron, and zinc

Hemp seeds include omega-3 fatty acids, which may help to lower cholesterol and improve blood pressure

Hemp seeds include gamma-linolenic acid, which may aid to decrease inflammation and relieve skin disorders including eczema and psoriasis

