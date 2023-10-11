Here's How To Check The Freshness Of An Egg-In Pics
An Egg contains nutritional values high-quality protein, fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.
Here are some easy steps to test the freshness of the egg.
One of the simplest methods for checking the freshness of eggs is the water test.
Just place the egg into the water glass. If the egg sinks it’s very fresh
if the egg stands up it’s not fresh but it’s okay to eat. if it floats it’s not good and should be discarded.
If you're concerned that you won't use all of your raw eggs, you can actually freeze them.
Cloudy egg whites are a sign of freshness rather than a rotten egg.
