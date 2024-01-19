Chest pain is one of the common symptoms of high blood pressure. But this aggravates when the temperature drops and radiate to the arms, shoulders and jaws.
High blood pressure affects the blood vessels in the eyes, resulting in changed vision.
If you are feeling breathlessness for no reason, then you must consult your doctor immediately, as it can be one of the signs of high blood pressure.
Severe headaches or migraine throughout the winter are indicators of high blood pressure.
High blood pressure drains the individual's energy, resulting in excessive weakness
If you feel lethargic during the winter months, you must check your blood pressure readings
Increased blood pressure in the veins can cause nausea
Hypertension can damage blood vessels in the nasal passages, causing nosebleeds
High BP: 8 Winter Symptoms You Should Keep an Eye on
