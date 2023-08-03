If untreated, high blood cholesterol can result in strokes or heart attacks. It's a quiet condition with little to no symptoms.
The ancient discipline of Ayurveda offers certain dietary recommendations that you may follow to control your body's cholesterol levels and protect your heart.
Reduce your intake of desserts, chilled meals, and beverages.
Avoid processed meals, high-fat dairy products, cheese, fatty foods, and yogurt.
Coriander seeds are a fantastic cure for accelerating your body's detoxification process since they are high in folic acid, vitamin A and C..
According to certain studies, garlic is the most efficient food for lowering cholesterol.
To lower cholesterol, consume more millets, quinoa, oats, wheat, apples, grapefruit, and almonds.
Make sure you exercise regularly to control cholesterol.
Due to their high levels of saturated fat, palm and coconut oils raise LDL cholesterol and heart disease risk.
Since the beginning of time, fenugreek seeds have been utilized for their therapeutic benefits. These seeds offer a lot of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and vitamin E-rich characteristics that help prevent diabetes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Most Common Lung Diseases to Know