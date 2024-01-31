High Cholesterol: 10 Fiber-Rich Foods to Decrease LDL Level
31 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Almonds are highest in fiber and have the added advantage of being a good source of polyunsaturated, plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.
Avocado controls LDL levels in high cholestrol patients. It is not only rich in monounsaturated fat, it also contains both soluble and insoluble fiber.
In Berries, the fiber content is higher than most other fruits. This helps in reducing LDL
Carrots give you a decent dose of insoluble fiber.
Cauliflower provides fiber, it can also serve as a substitute for white rice
Eggplant is one of the richest sources of soluble fiber. It helps in controlling cholesterol
Kiwi is fiber-rich and can be used as a sweet snack.
Eating cold-water fish such as salmon twice a week can lower LDL by replacing meat and delivering healthy omega-3 fats
White beans: This variety of bean ranks highest in fiber content and helps in reducing LDL levels
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Brain Health: 5 Nuts to Reduce Memory Loss at 50