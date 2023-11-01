High Cholesterol: 7 Essential Oils to Maintain LDL and Heart Health

01 Nov, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

High cholesterol control is important to have a healthy heart and these essential oils can help.

Natural oils have certain compounds and properties that can help lower the LDL levels.

Lemongrass Essential Oil: It can help to treat bad cholesterol and lower the risk of heart diseases.

Holy Basil Essential Oil: It may help to lower the stress- induced cholesterol levels.

Clove Essential Oil: It has several health benefits and may increase good cholesterol.

Ginger Essential Oil: It may help reduce LDL and blood clotting aiding in better heart health.

Rosemary Essential Oil: This helps to manage stress and ease cholesterol control.

Cinnamon Essential Oil: There is more research to be done on how it can help with LDL, but it has properties that may help with cholesterol control.

Lavender Essential Oil: As per research, this natural oil can help control rise in cholesterol and help with oxygen and blood supply too.

Improving good cholesterol and lowering bad is the key to having a healthy heart.

