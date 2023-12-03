High Cholesterol: 7 Morning Drinks to Reduce LDL Levels
Oats contain beta-glucans, a type of soluble fibre known for its cholesterol-lowering effects.
Turmeric Tea: Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties and may contribute to reducing LDL cholesterol.
Hibiscus tea has been linked to reducing cholesterol levels. Brew a cup of hibiscus tea to enjoy its potential heart health benefits.
Beetroot juice contains nitrates, which may contribute to improved blood vessel function and lower cholesterol.
Chia Seeds Infused Water: Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, both beneficial for heart health.
Dilute apple cider vinegar in water and drink it in the morning. Some studies suggest it may help lower cholesterol levels.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which may help lower LDL cholesterol levels.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Diabetes Tips to Control Blood Sugar Spike in Winters