High Cholesterol: 7 Risky Winter Foods to Keep Off Your Plate
Red meat is high in saturated fats that can lead to high cholesterol levels
People just love eating Gulab jamun, halwa, kheer, and other delicacies. These, however, are unhealthily high in calories, cholesterol, and added sugars.
Cheese has too much salt which raises blood pressure.
Excessive consumption of egg yolk can potentially affect cholesterol levels
Sugar winter drinks can be high in added sugars, contributing to weight gain and leading to high cholesterol
Cakes, cookies and fries raise LDL cholesterol levels and can contribute to the buildup of plaque in arteries.
Deep-fried snacks like pakoras are best enjoyed throughout the winter season. They are heavy in calories and can raise your body's level of cholesterol.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Benefits of Eating Gajak in Winter Season