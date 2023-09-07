10 Fruits to Lower High Cholesterol Level
07 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Fruits make up for a great way to manage health problems.
A variety of fruits can also help to lower bad cholesterol in the body.
Apples: Good source of soluble fiber, vitamin c and potassium helps to lower cholesterol.
Dragon Fruit: It is fibrous, and has red pulp that help to lower cholesterol level.
Grape: Rich in antixodiants, have soluble fiber and make up for a good source to lower bad cholesterol.
Avocados: Helps to lower LDL and improve HDL. It is fiber rich and has antioxidant properties as well.
Berries: These are one of the healthiest foods to add in diet. Bowlful of berries can help reduce cholesterol levels in body.
Banana:It has fiber and potassium that control high cholesterol
Pineapple: It helps with healthy blood flow and hence is good for your cholesterol.
Pears: It has natural fiber in form of pectin that significantly lowers cholesterol levels.
Plums: Aloo bukhara lowers chance of liver of liver to produce cholesterol because it has soluble fiber that absorbs it and helsp blood flow.
