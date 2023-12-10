High Cholesterol: 8 Indian Snacks to Keep LDL in Check
Chickpea Chaat: Chickpeas are a great source of soluble fibre, known to lower LDL cholesterol.
Almond And Flaxseed Ladoo: Almond and flaxseeds are packed with antioxidants that support cholesterol management.
Baked Multigrain Mathri: Mathri made from a blend of whole grains and baked instead of fried can be a wholesome, low-cholesterol snack.
Lentil soup: Lentils not only satiates but also aids in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.
Spinach and Kale Chaat: Healthy nutritious chaat contains antioxidants that supports heart health
Quinoa Upma: Upama made with quinoa, loaded with veggies, is a cholesterol-friendly and satisfying snack
Masala Oats Tikki: Oats are a powerhouse of beta-glucans that help reduce cholesterol levels.
Dhokla is a light snack, that contains no oil, making it a heart-healthy alternative to fried snacks.
