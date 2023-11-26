High Cholesterol: 9 Dry Fruits to Reduce LDL and Protect Your Heart

26 Nov, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Bad cholesterol reduces proper functioning of the heart

Adding few dry and soaked dry fruits can help manage LDL levels.

Almonds: Handful of these tree nuts everyday can aid in improving blood cholesterol.

Dried Apricots: Rich in soluble fibre and minerals, it protects cardiac health and lower LDL.

Walnuts: These little delights help reduce heart risk and are loaded with essential nutrients.

Dates: Rich in dietary fibre, boost digestion and reduces bad cholesterol.

Pistachios: Rich in fibre, magnesium and other nutrients.

Brazil Nuts: It has omega 3 acids, is mineral rich and known to reduce high cholesterol.

