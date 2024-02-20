High Cholesterol: 9 Morning Drinks to Cut LDL Levels Naturally
Oat drinks are high in fibre helps promote gut health and reduce cholesterol levels
Tomatoes are rich in a compound called lycopene, which may improve lipid levels and reduce LDL cholesterol.
Berry smoothies are rich in antioxidants and fibre, which may help reduce cholesterol levels
Starting your day with a cup of cinnamon tea can help keep cholesterol in check
Having fenugreek seeds water early morning can be beneficial in controlling cholesterol levels
Amla juice is benefical in decreasing bad cholesterol levels, thus enhancing heart health.
Soy drinks are low in saturated fats that help reduce or manage cholesterol levels
Green tea contains catechins and other antioxidant compounds that seem to help lower LDL levels
