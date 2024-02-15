High Cholesterol Symptoms: 7 Signs That Appear in Legs and Hands
15 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
High cholesterol symptoms may appear in limbs. It may lead to Tingling: Elevated levels of LDL lead to feeling of tingling in hands and legs both - pain in hands legs due to plaque build up in arteries.
Claudication: It is one major sign of bad cholesterol. It means pain, fatigue, cramps in legs specially as you exercise or walk a certain distance.
Numbness in legs: Is there sensation of numbness in your legs to often? It is time to get yourself a cholesterol test. It maybe because plaque formation disrupts flow of blood and oxygen in different areas.
Pain in fingers: The plaque build puts pressure on arteries. this could lead to pain in fingers as well.
Change in Colour in Feet: Sometimes when plaque deposits form near the leg, it affects blood flow in the region leading to change in skin texture and colour.
Colour change in Nails: The disruption of blood flow due to cholesterol formation may lead to blackish deposits on nails.
Cold Feet: Incase your feet remain cold most time of the day and recurrently, it may be a sign of increased LDL level.
Tingling: Elevated levels of LDL lead to feeling of tingling in hands and legs both.