Holi- A festival Of Colours

A splash and dash of colours during the festival sometimes takes a toll on skin as well.

05 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Choice of Colours

Try and purchase natural, organic colours and be wary of those chemical mixed pouches available in the market

05 Mar, 2023

Cooling Ice Cubes

Massage the ice cubes a little before playing with colours. It will help close the pores and not let toxic chemicals seep in causing inflammation.

05 Mar, 2023

Moisturise Your Skin Well

Apply face oil or moisturiser a night before Holi and re apply just before stepping out so that it keeps the skin hydrated and act as barrier between skin and colours.

05 Mar, 2023

Cleanse And Hydrate

With anti-acne face wash or natural cleanser, clean your skin properly to remove pollutants. Also, apply masks and keep your skin hydrated too!

05 Mar, 2023

Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen before stepping out for protection from sunrays as well.

05 Mar, 2023

