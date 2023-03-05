A splash and dash of colours during the festival sometimes takes a toll on skin as well.
05 Mar, 2023
Try and purchase natural, organic colours and be wary of those chemical mixed pouches available in the market
05 Mar, 2023
Massage the ice cubes a little before playing with colours. It will help close the pores and not let toxic chemicals seep in causing inflammation.
05 Mar, 2023
Apply face oil or moisturiser a night before Holi and re apply just before stepping out so that it keeps the skin hydrated and act as barrier between skin and colours.
05 Mar, 2023
With anti-acne face wash or natural cleanser, clean your skin properly to remove pollutants. Also, apply masks and keep your skin hydrated too!
05 Mar, 2023
Apply sunscreen before stepping out for protection from sunrays as well.
05 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!