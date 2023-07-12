Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2s teaser just dropped, and his fans cannot keep calm. Aren't you excited to know how he manages to look so fit and healthy at 46?
You will often see Bollywood celebs flaunting their six or eight-pack abs and calling themselves fit, but Pankaj Tripathi has a different take on the subject.
Amid all the praises for his work and fitness regime, let's look at Pankaj Tripathi's secret to fitness:
Pankaj Tripathi is a fitness freak which is why he also has a gym at his place.
Pankaj Tripathi believed that fitness is all about staying healthy and not just about six or eight packs.
Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he does not work out every day, but he has divided his days between yoga and gym.
Pankaj Tripathi has allotted three days for yoga and two days for the gym.
Pankaj Tripathi tried to walk as much as possible. The range starts from 45 minutes to an hour.
Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he never fails to exercise, even if it's late after packing up.
Pankaj Tripathi believed that it is necessary to exercise and stay fit at this age.
