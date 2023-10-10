How Much You Should Walk Per Day To Lose Weight
10 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
For beginners or if you're short on time, 30 minutes is an excellent beginning point. For a 150-pound person, it burns roughly 150 calories.
45 minutes is an excellent time-to-calorie burn ratio. For a 150-pound person, it burns roughly 225 calories.
Most adults should engage in 60 minutes of physical activity every day. For a 150-pound person, it burns roughly 300 calories.
For those who are more active or who wish to lose weight more quickly, 75 minutes. A 150-pound person can burn roughly 375 calories while doing it.
90 minutes for those who wish to burn a lot of calories or are really active. A 150-pound person can burn around 450 calories while doing it.
