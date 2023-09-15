How to Apply Oil to Hair Before Sleeping
15 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Choose an oil that is appropriate for your hair type.
Apply oil to damp or dry hair.
Massage the oil into the scalp with fingertips using a circular motion.
Apply the oil left on your palms to your hair.
Cover your hair with a scarf, towel, or shower cap, and leave it overnight.
The next day, shampoo the hair and rinse it thoroughly.
Condition as normal and enjoy healthy and luxurious hair.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Side Effects of Taking Excess of Protein- Rich Foods