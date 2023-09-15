How to Apply Oil to Hair Before Sleeping

15 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Choose an oil that is appropriate for your hair type.

Warm the oil slightly.

Apply oil to damp or dry hair.

Massage the oil into the scalp with fingertips using a circular motion.

Apply the oil left on your palms to your hair.

Cover your hair with a scarf, towel, or shower cap, and leave it overnight.

The next day, shampoo the hair and rinse it thoroughly.

Condition as normal and enjoy healthy and luxurious hair.

Thanks For Reading!

