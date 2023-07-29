Kapalbhati is a breathing technique that involves exhaling and inhaling oxygen.
Kapalbhati is a cleansing technique that helps to reduce toxins in your body.
For Kapalbhati, you need to sit down in one place cross-legged. Straighten your back and close your eyes perfectly.
Place your arms on your knees while facing up.
Now keep your head and back straight and relax your shoulders.
Inhale deeply from both nostrils and focus on your belly region.
Try to exhale with too much force as you are clearing your nostrils.
While inhaling, your stomach should come out. By the time you exhale, it should move inward.
Try to take 20 breaths in one round of Kapalbhati.
Repeating 4 to 5 rounds per day will be beneficial for your health.
