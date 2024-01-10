Hrithik Roshan's 7 Fitness Tips to Get That 'Fighter' Like Body
10 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday on January 10. The fighter actor keeps challenging himself and works on his fitness dedicatedly.
Here are his few workout and lifestyle tips to take inspiration for staying fit.
Walking: According to his trainer Kris Gethin, Hrithik was committed to achieve a minimum of 10,000 steps everyday.
Dynamic Workout: Hrithik believes in keeping it fun, and indulges in a mix, dynamic workout.
Homecooked Meal: Diet is intricately woven with his workout plan. In an Instagram post he shared how he takes home cooked meal. It helps to maintain nutrition value. He follows high protein, low carb diet.
Early to Bed: Hrithik Roshan revealed in one of his posts that he used to go to sleep by 9 pm. While it was not easy, it was worth it.
Lower Body Exercise: Hrithik Roshan focuses on strengthening his lower body. Planks, squats, shoulder taps are a must in his everyday workout routine. It also helps to sculpt the body.
Cardio: This is a well rounded approach to staying fit. The 'War' actor dedicates almost 40 minutes everyday in form of swimming, walking, jogging etc.
Relax Day: A dedicated and consistent regime is important, but taking rest for recovery is equally important.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Farhan Akhtar's 7 Fitness Secrets to Get in Shape