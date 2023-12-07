Hypertension Diet: 9 Dry Fruits to Reduce High Blood Pressure Symptoms

07 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

High blood pressure is a common problem especially in winter season.

The cold temperature can constrict the arteries and blood vessel leading to hypertension.

Eating few dry fruits regularly, yet in moderation can help reduce high blood pressure symptoms.

Cashews: It is low in sodium and high in potassium. Hence, good for high blood pressure and protects the heart.

Pistachios: Fibre-rich, it has antioxidants that together helps to lower blood pressure.

Almonds: It has alpha tocopherol that helps regulate blood pressure.

Walnuts: It has zinc, calcium and all the other required nutrients to lower BP and helps protect the heart

Anjeer: Figs too have good potassium content that may help to maintain high blood pressure.

Prunes: It is rich in potassium and reduce hypertension symptoms

