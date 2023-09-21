Hypertension Diet: 10 Superfood to Lower High Blood Pressure

21 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

High blood pressure is becoming a common problem amongst youth. Here are few foods to add in diet to manage BP

Pomegranate: It is one of the best fruits to add in diet to lower BP. It has nutrients, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties.

Basil: A flavourable herb, it has powerful compounds that may help manage BP.

Yoghurt: This dairy product is loaded with nutrients that may help to manage blood pressure levels naturally.

Leafy greens: It has potassium, magnesium and other nutrients that can help balance the optimal level of BP.

Cinnamon: It is considered a medical spice available in every household. It may help to relax the blood vessels and manage BP.

Citrus Fruits: Rich in vitamin C, minerals and plant based compounds that may help to keep the heart healthy.

Legumes: Lentils and legumes have magnesium, potassium that is good for BP.

Cardamom: It is nice flavour on the food pallet. It has nutrients that manage BP.

Nuts and Seeds: These have the necessary vitamins and minerals that affect the blood pressure.

Broccoli: It is a cruciferous vegetable packed with antioxidants that effectively reduces BP.

Thanks For Reading!

