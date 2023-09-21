Hypertension Diet: 10 Superfood to Lower High Blood Pressure
21 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
High blood pressure is becoming a common problem amongst youth. Here are few foods to add in diet to manage BP
Pomegranate: It is one of the best fruits to add in diet to lower BP. It has nutrients, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties.
Basil: A flavourable herb, it has powerful compounds that may help manage BP.
Yoghurt: This dairy product is loaded with nutrients that may help to manage blood pressure levels naturally.
Leafy greens: It has potassium, magnesium and other nutrients that can help balance the optimal level of BP.
Cinnamon: It is considered a medical spice available in every household. It may help to relax the blood vessels and manage BP.
Citrus Fruits: Rich in vitamin C, minerals and plant based compounds that may help to keep the heart healthy.
Legumes: Lentils and legumes have magnesium, potassium that is good for BP.
Cardamom: It is nice flavour on the food pallet. It has nutrients that manage BP.
Nuts and Seeds: These have the necessary vitamins and minerals that affect the blood pressure.
Broccoli: It is a cruciferous vegetable packed with antioxidants that effectively reduces BP.
