Hypertension Diet: 7 Zinc-Rich Foods to Control High BP
Spinach is rich in zinc which helps support cardiovascular health and manages blood pressure.
Dark chocolate contains zinc and has been associated with potential cardiovascular benefits.
Yogurt is not only a probiotic-rich food but also contains zinc that can have a positive impact on cardiovascular health
Pumpkin seeds are a fantastic choice of zinc. It helps manage hypertension and reduces the risk of heart diseases.
Chickpeas ar high in zinc, fibre and protein, contributing to a heart-healthy diet.
