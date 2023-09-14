If Your Body Suddenly Jerks While You Are Falling Asleep, This Is What It Means
14 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
When you are anxious, your body experiences heightened arousal. This can increase your chances of experiencing hypnic jerks.
Caffeine and nicotine are both stimulants that can disrupt sleep. They can make falling asleep more difficult and increase the likelihood of suffering hypnic jerks.
Your body does not receive enough rest when you are sleep-deprived. This can also increase your chances of experiencing hypnic jerks.
Restless legs syndrome and narcolepsy, for example, can raise the risk of hypnic jerks.
Antidepressants and decongestants, for example, can raise the risk of hypnic jerks.
Hypnic jerks are more common in the elderly.
Some data suggest that hypnic jerks are genetic.
