Improve Blood Platelets Naturally with Yoga's Top 5 Asanas
27 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Balasana lets the body and mind to rest, allowing it to heal and repair itself
Sarvangasana inverts the body, increasing blood flow to the spleen, which produces platelets
Setu Bandha Sarvangasana opens the chest and throat, increasing blood circulation and oxygenation, which can increase platelet production
Viparita Karani promotes relaxation and stress reduction, which can aid in platelet count increase
Halasana inverts the body and stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps to produce platelets.
