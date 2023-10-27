Improve Blood Platelets Naturally with Yoga's Top 5 Asanas

27 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Balasana lets the body and mind to rest, allowing it to heal and repair itself

Sarvangasana inverts the body, increasing blood flow to the spleen, which produces platelets

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana opens the chest and throat, increasing blood circulation and oxygenation, which can increase platelet production

Viparita Karani promotes relaxation and stress reduction, which can aid in platelet count increase

Halasana inverts the body and stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps to produce platelets. Halasana inverts the body and stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps to produce platelets

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs For Strong Bones, Osteoporosis

 Find Out More