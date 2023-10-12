Keep Dengue At Bay; 6 Foods To Increase Platelet Count

12 Oct, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Papaya And Papaya Extract: While there's no scientific study on the same, many experts suggest having Papaya leaf juice is beneficial to treat dengue fever.

Pomegranate: It has vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to increase the blood flow, and maintain the platelet count in the body.

Pumpkin: It is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants which help fight inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Kiwi: It is one of the biggest sources of Vitamin C and potassium. It helps improve the immune system and balances electrolytes in the body.

Amla: Another solid source of Vitamin C, gooseberry helps in reducing oxidation, and builds good cells in the body, thereby increasing the platelet count to fight the dengue infection.

Spinach: It is rich in Vitamin K which helps the blood cells clot better. It is also rich in iron, folate and Omega 3 fatty acids which helps reduce inflammation.

