Kidney Stones: 8 Food to Avoid Eating For Kidney Health
16 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Kidney stones are deposits of salt acids and minerals that cause intense pain
Diet plays a major role here and avoiding some food choices is important to lower risk of kidney stones
Avoiding salt is the first thing to note. Salt may cause calcium build-up in urine.
Animal protein leads to increased uric acid that lowers production of citrate. Citrate is important to lower risk of kidney stones
Spinach is high in oxalates that may cause kidney stones
While beetroot is healthy it has oxalate content that is not good for kidney stones
Beverages with cola, sodas have phosphate that leads to formation of stones
French fires have high salt content and oxalates that are not good for kidney health
Added sugar is a very unhealthy practise that may lead to formation of kidney stones and should be taken only in moderation
