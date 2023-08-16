Kidney Stones: 8 Food to Avoid Eating For Kidney Health

16 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Kidney stones are deposits of salt acids and minerals that cause intense pain

Diet plays a major role here and avoiding some food choices is important to lower risk of kidney stones

Avoiding salt is the first thing to note. Salt may cause calcium build-up in urine.

Animal protein leads to increased uric acid that lowers production of citrate. Citrate is important to lower risk of kidney stones

Spinach is high in oxalates that may cause kidney stones

While beetroot is healthy it has oxalate content that is not good for kidney stones

Beverages with cola, sodas have phosphate that leads to formation of stones

French fires have high salt content and oxalates that are not good for kidney health

Added sugar is a very unhealthy practise that may lead to formation of kidney stones and should be taken only in moderation

