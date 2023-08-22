10 Baby Names Inspired By Name Hardik
22 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Hridaya: This name means 'heart' in Sanskrit, and it's a beautiful and meaningful name.
Harika: A name of Indian origin that means 'wonderful' or 'amazing'.
Harshika: This name means 'joyous' or 'cheerful' and can be a lovely choice for a baby girl.
Haritika: Meaning 'green' or 'nature', this name connects with the beauty of the natural world.
Harsheel: A name that signifies 'full of happiness' or 'joyful'.
Hridansh: Combining 'heart' (hridaya) and 'part' (ansh), this name conveys being a part of someone's heart.
Hardin: A variation of 'Hardik', this name is simple yet elegant.
Harshil: This name means 'one who is near joy' or 'joyful person'.
Harshaan: A unique name that signifies someone who spreads happiness.
Harshida: Meaning 'one who brings happiness', this name has a warm and positive connotation.
