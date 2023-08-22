10 Baby Names Inspired By Name Hardik

22 Aug, 2023

Koushik Paul

Hridaya: This name means 'heart' in Sanskrit, and it's a beautiful and meaningful name.

Harika: A name of Indian origin that means 'wonderful' or 'amazing'.

Harshika: This name means 'joyous' or 'cheerful' and can be a lovely choice for a baby girl.

Haritika: Meaning 'green' or 'nature', this name connects with the beauty of the natural world.

Harsheel: A name that signifies 'full of happiness' or 'joyful'.

Hridansh: Combining 'heart' (hridaya) and 'part' (ansh), this name conveys being a part of someone's heart.

Hardin: A variation of 'Hardik', this name is simple yet elegant.

Harshil: This name means 'one who is near joy' or 'joyful person'.

Harshaan: A unique name that signifies someone who spreads happiness.

Harshida: Meaning 'one who brings happiness', this name has a warm and positive connotation.

