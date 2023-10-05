10 fashion mistakes that make you look older

05 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Although black can be slimming, wearing too much of it can make you look washed out and older

Shapeless clothing might make you appear older and ugly

Colors that complement your skin tone and make you feel confident should be chosen

Tailored clothing enhances your physique and makes you appear younger

Dressing overly revealingly can make you appear unsuitable and older

Accessorize your attire to add uniqueness and style

Hair and cosmetics may drastically alter your image

Too much matching might seem antiquated and uninteresting

Shoes that are too high or too low can be painful and make you appear older

Outdated fashion might make you appear out of touch and older

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Iconic Sabyasachi Looks

 Find Out More