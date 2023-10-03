10 Games & Activities To Help Kids With Self-Regulation
03 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The game Simon Says, teaches kids to pay close attention and follow directions.
The game "Red Light, Green Light" teaches kids to pay attention to instructions and restrain their desires.
Children can improve their creativity and problem-solving abilities by playing with building blocks.
Go Fish teaches young players how to follow directions, regulate their emotions, and take turns.
Hopscotch is a game that encourages children to plan their movements and adhere to rules.
Children that play memory games learn to concentrate and focus.
Kids can learn to listen intently and control their bodies by playing the game Freeze Dance.
Kids may express themselves and foster their imagination by playing dress-up.
Children's creativity and fine motor abilities can both be developed through playdough activities.
Kids who practice yoga can improve their bodily awareness and self-control.
