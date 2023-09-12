10 Ganesha Temples to Visit During Ganesh Chaturthi
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is the most popular Ganesha temple in the city, with millions of devotees visiting each year.
The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune is the city's oldest and largest Ganesha temple, famed for its extravagant decorations and celebratory atmosphere.
Kerala's Kalamassery Maha Ganapathy Temple has the tallest Ganesha statue in India, standing at 108 feet.
Ratnagiri's Ganpatipule Temple, which houses a 21-foot deity, is said to grant desires.
Gangtok's Ganesh Tok Temple is situated in the Himalayas, overlooking Gangtok.
Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple This Ganesha temple is situated on a hilltop overlooking Jaipur.
Chennai's Varasiddhi Vinayakar Temple has a 12-foot deity and is well-known for its lively festivals.
Rajasthan's Ranthambore Ganesh Temple is located in a natural sanctuary and is popular with both pilgrims and tourists.
Chittoor's Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple Lord Krishna is claimed to have brought this temple with a golden idol from heaven.
Tiruchirapalli's Ucchi Pillayar Temple This temple is situated on a hilltop overlooking Trichy.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yoga For Gas And Bloating: 13 Easy And Effective Asanas