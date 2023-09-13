10 Habits of Stress-Free People
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Get enough rest, Attempt to get 7-8 hours of sleep per night.
Consume a variety of fruits, veggies, and whole grains. Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, excessive coffee, and alcohol consumption.
On most days of the week, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.
Concentrate on the positive aspects of your life and the things over which you have control.
Set reasonable goals, and divide big ambitions into smaller, more doable tasks.
Surround yourself with individuals who will support and encourage you.
Take rest and recharge breaks throughout the day.
It is acceptable to decline requests that will take up your time or cause you stress.
Choose your commitments carefully. It is preferable to perform a few things well rather than many things poorly.
Make a concerted effort to recognize and appreciate the pleasant things in your life.
