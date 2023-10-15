10 Questions to Ask Your Kids After School
15 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
What was the best part of your day?
What was the most difficult thing you had to do today?
With whom did you eat lunch?
Did you learn anything new today?
Did anyone help you today?
Did you manage to make somebody laugh today?
Did you do something today that made you proud?
Did you help anyone today?
Is there anything I can do to assist you with your homework?
What are you looking forward to doing tomorrow?
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Saree Colors Inspired From Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs