10 Questions to Ask Your Kids After School

15 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

What was the best part of your day?

What was the most difficult thing you had to do today?

With whom did you eat lunch?

Did you learn anything new today?

Did anyone help you today?

Did you manage to make somebody laugh today?

Did you do something today that made you proud?

Did you help anyone today?

Is there anything I can do to assist you with your homework?

What are you looking forward to doing tomorrow?

