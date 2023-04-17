If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.
17 Apr, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes.
People still believe what they read is necessarily the truth.
Don’t be serious, enjoy life as it comes.
Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument.
The most expensive part of any manufacturing unit is the paint shop.
I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Herbs and Spices To Prevent Bloating in Summer