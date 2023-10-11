10 South Indian Celebrities Who Give Us Bridal Fashion Goals All The Time
11 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Kajal Aggarwal is renowned for her elegant and fashionable bridal attire. She frequently wears designer lehengas and ostentatious jewelry.
Keerthy Suresh is renowned for her elegant and adaptable bridal attire. She frequently dons designer lehengas, sarees, and ethnic jewelry.
Anushka Shetty is renowned for her rich and classic bridal attire. She frequently dons sarees and simple jewelry.
Pooja Hegde is renowned for her glitzy and gorgeous bridal attire. She frequently dons designer lehengas and ostentatious jewelry.
The bridal attire worn by Rakul Preet Singh is renowned for being modern and youthful. She frequently adorns beautiful jewels and designer lehengas.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is renowned for her chic and fashionable bridal wear. She frequently wears Kanjeevaram sarees and traditional jewelry.
Tamannaah Bhatia is renowned for her diverse and fashionable bridal wear. She frequently dons designer lehengas, sarees, and ethnic jewelry.
Bridal designer Rashmika Mandanna is renowned for her modern and trendy looks. She frequently adorns beautiful jewels and designer saree.
Trisha Krishnan is renowned for her chic and fashionable bridal wear. She frequently dons sarees and antique jewelry.
Nayanthara is renowned for her elegant and subtle bridal attire. She wears saree and antique jewelry.
