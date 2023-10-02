10 Tips for Parents of Kids Who Give Up Easily
02 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Set a good example. Teach your child to persist in the face of obstacles.
Assist them in correcting their errors. Discuss with them what went wrong and how they might improve going forward.
Remember that perseverance requires time and practice. Be patient and encouraging.
Highlight all of their accomplishments, large and small. They will become more motivated and self-assured.
Show them how to handle failure. Help them realize that failure is normal and that everyone makes mistakes.
Encourage them to take chances and teach them that it's acceptable to attempt new things and fail.
Give them the chance to achieve by enrolling them in pursuits that they are passionate about and are likely to succeed in.
Assist them in creating achievable goals by breaking up big ones into smaller, more doable steps.
Highlight their work rather than merely their success. They will learn from this that it's crucial to persevere in the face of difficulty.
If necessary, consult a mental health specialist or your child's doctor if you have concerns about their lack of tenacity.
