10 Unknown Facts About Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar
27 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
At the age of five, she began singing.
In 2001, she received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor.
Her debut song was cut from the movie.
She never listened to her own songs.
PM Nehru was brought to tears by her patriotic song.
Her godfather was Ghulam Haider, and Madan Mohan was her favorite music producer.
She served as an MP (Member of Parliament) for a breif period, from 1999 to 2005.
A music director disqualified her because of her "too thin" voice.
Over 50,000 songs in 14 languages were recorded by her.
She became popular with the song 'Aayega Aanewala' from the movie 'Mahal'.
